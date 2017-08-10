gnURL 7.56.0 released

Today gnURL has been released in version 7.56.0.

Merges from cURL 7.56.0 upstream release and some gnURL specific fixes.

For more info you can read the git log or the generated CHANGELOG file (only present in the tarball).

For the list of changes in cURL refer to the upstream release page at https://curl.haxx.se/changes.html.

The download is available at the usual place, https://gnunet.org/gnurl

(and will soon be moved to the ftp.gnu.org).

The tarball of this version has been signed with the OpenPG Key A88C8ADD129828D7EAC02E52E22F9BBFEE348588

guix hash gnurl-7.56.0.tar.bz2.sig 0k8fdiy6kfdy0dbq6hhfn7p94giy61q38vh6v688k7lcjkkli4lg

guix hash gnurl-7.56.0.tar.bz2 18inbbqg7jygxa37x313ivc51p215fkp0ppw3xznk6d5ci4bs8fg

sha512sum gnurl-7.56.0.tar.bz2: b0da2fc32f129416d4cc1467b644c58efaf973995223770cf203035630f2162661e578a091562ee145e10689f674d24588a71cf3671eeab9e0416d5ec04ebbb0 gnurl-7.56.0.tar.bz2

sha512sum gnurl-7.56.0.tar.bz2.sig: 46b7b0a42242e0056215a29a4bd6b45d2ca1bbd4784127c99396ffa3c85db4ac583b04b0ee2a9d4024effed2fedcc6262093b1cd5576afcc4a9ffa05d400efea gnurl-7.56.0.tar.bz2.sig

Please any issues at our bugtracker or the bugs mailinglist of gnunet (https://gnunet.org/contact_information).