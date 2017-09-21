gnURL 7.55.1-4 released

Today gnURL has been released in version 7.55.1-4 as a patch release.

Mainly this fixes:

You no longer have to run "./buildconf" before compiling gnURL, and therefore autoconf + automake as dependency are dropped.

It also integrates some much more gnURL specific fixes, for more info you can read the git log.

The download is available at https://gnunet.org/gnurl

(and will soon be moved to the ftp.gnu.org).

The tarball of this version has been signed with the OpenPG Key A88C8ADD129828D7EAC02E52E22F9BBFEE348588

guix hash: 09c1bfwiwxqlh0dl839lslwhvkf98bvpyg9x4pcn3sagz0i8hxfl

sha512sum: 5d7657c70977d1c7e01686d0ef95511219b8af61b16fa9a0e12926a77b6acb68e0fcea29e79bc63b5446177e34b432261d0316b6898b62d3b914db42addd99af

if you run into any non-distro specific issues, please report them at our bugtracker or the bugs mailinglist of gnunet (https://gnunet.org/contact_information).